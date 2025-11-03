379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Williams, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment operator, fills in a hole using an excavator within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 20, 2025. Civil engineers worked with contractors to install upgraded electrical equipment that supplies power to nearby facilities and connected airfield infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)