379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work with government contractors to smooth a recently filled ditch within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 20, 2025. The team installed more efficient grounding rods and government contractors connected them to a nearby transformer, increasing the safety of operations that rely on the components for power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)