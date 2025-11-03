Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 ROK-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement Civil-Military Relations Subcommittee

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    The Republic of Korea and the United States held the 2025 ROK-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) Civil-Military Relations Subcommittee meeting to strengthen civil-military cooperation and support the stable presence of U.S. Forces Korea. Co-chaired by Oh Chang-sae and Col. Ryan Donald, the talks focused on enhancing community relations, promoting cultural exchanges, and expanding cooperation through local programs and social media engagement. Both sides highlighted ongoing initiatives like the Pyeongtaek Good Neighbor Program, youth exchange projects, and events commemorating the alliance’s history, reaffirming their shared commitment to communication, mutual understanding, and swift response to any USFK-related issues.

    SOFA

