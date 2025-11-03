22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, off-loads supplies from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to assist areas affected by Hurricane Melissa, in Treasure Beach, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)