22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, load supplies onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for transport to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)