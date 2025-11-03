Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water [Image 4 of 9]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

    JAMAICA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, conduct flight operations aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to transport food and supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 22:33
    Photo ID: 9380721
    VIRIN: 251105-M-QB913-1197
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JM
    Jamaica
    Foreign Assistance
    22nd MEU
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps
    Hurricane Melissa

