22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, conduct flight operations aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to transport food and supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)