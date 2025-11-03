1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, load cases of water and bags of food on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)