1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, and a Jamaican Defence Force soldier shake hands after loading food onto a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th at Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)