1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo distribute food in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland Parrish, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)