Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    11.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, delivered bags of food and supplies to Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland Parrish, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 22:24
    Photo ID: 9380644
    VIRIN: 251104-F-XX000-2004
    Resolution: 1067x1600
    Size: 414.2 KB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica
    1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    humanitarian assistance
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download