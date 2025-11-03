1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, delivered bags of food and supplies to Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland Parrish, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)