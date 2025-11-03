1-228, JTF-Bravo deliver food to Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica

U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, pose for a photo with Jamaican Defence Force soldiers on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Natalia Rodriguez)
November 4, 2025
November 6, 2025
|9380642
|251104-F-XX000-2001
|1067x1600
|460 KB
|JM
|0
|0
