    50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting

    SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.02.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Senior leaders pose for a group photo during the Military Committee Meeting at the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025. (From Left: ROK Army Lt. Gen. Kwon Dae-won, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ROK Air Force Gen. Jin Yong Sung, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, ROK Air Force Lt. Gen. Son Jeong-hwan, director of strategic planning, Joint Chiefs of Staff)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 21:42
    Photo ID: 9380632
    VIRIN: 251103-A-ZO892-7512
    Resolution: 5968x3323
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

