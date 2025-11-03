50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders pose for a group photo during the Military Committee Meeting at the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025. (From Left: ROK Army Lt. Gen. Kwon Dae-won, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ROK Air Force Gen. Jin Yong Sung, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, ROK Air Force Lt. Gen. Son Jeong-hwan, director of strategic planning, Joint Chiefs of Staff)