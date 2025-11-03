U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Republic of Korea Air Force Gen. Jin Yong Sung, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walk through the Ministry of National Defense Honor Guard to the viewing stand during an arrival ceremony at the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3, 2025. Gen. Caine visited the Republic of Korea to participate in the Military Cooperation Meeting, highlighting the enduring strength of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 21:42
|Photo ID:
|9380631
|VIRIN:
|251103-A-ZO892-9665
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
This work, 50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.