    50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting [Image 1 of 4]

    50th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting

    SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.02.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Republic of Korea Air Force Gen. Jin Yong Sung, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior leaders salute to render honors during an arrival ceremony at the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3, 2025. Gen. Caine visited the Republic of Korea to participate in the Military Cooperation Meeting, highlighting the enduring strength of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    VIRIN: 251103-A-ZO892-7016
    Location: SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    ROK, Allies and Partners, Mutual Defense

