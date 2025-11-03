Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, take off from Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2025, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    VIRIN: 251106-Z-PB632-1009
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

