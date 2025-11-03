U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, take off from Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2025, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9380612
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-PB632-1007
|Resolution:
|9356x5847
|Size:
|26.97 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 3 of 3], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.