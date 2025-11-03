Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam following drydock [Image 4 of 5]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam following drydock

    GUAM

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew return to homeport Nov. 5, 2025, after a deployment of more than eight months that included scheduled drydock maintenance in Honolulu and activities in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The cutter departed Guam on Feb. 24 and is the third Guam-based Fast Response Cutter to complete the significant systems overhaul. Crews and contractors restored full mission capability through a $4.5 million drydock addressing required maintenance and a major engineering upgrade. The crew also on loaded $750,000 in unit gear and steamed over 7,970 nautical miles.

