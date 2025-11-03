Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight [Image 5 of 6]

    Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Fallon Riley 

    115th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, taxies on the flight line at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, April 30, 2025. The 158th FW aircraft parked overnight at Truax Field as part of their return from a cross-continental flight from Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Fallon Riley)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9380519
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-KN498-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight [Image 6 of 6], by Fallon Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Vermont National Guard
    Collaboration
    115FW
    Aircraft
    Wisconsin National Guard

