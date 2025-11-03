Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, greets a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, on the flight line at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, April 30, 2025. The 158th FW aircraft parked overnight at Truax Field as part of their return from a cross-continental flight from Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Fallon Riley)