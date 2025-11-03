F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard parked under sunshades at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, May 1, 2025. The 158th FW aircraft parked overnight at Truax Field as part of their return from a cross-continental flight from Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Fallon Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9380516
|VIRIN:
|250501-Z-KN498-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight [Image 6 of 6], by Fallon Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.