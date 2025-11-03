Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard parked under sunshades at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, May 1, 2025. The 158th FW aircraft parked overnight at Truax Field as part of their return from a cross-continental flight from Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Fallon Riley)