    Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight [Image 2 of 6]

    Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Fallon Riley 

    115th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard parked under sunshades at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, May 1, 2025. The 158th FW aircraft parked overnight at Truax Field as part of their return from a cross-continental flight from Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Fallon Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9380516
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-KN498-1091
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard rests at 115th Fighter Wing during a cross-continental flight [Image 6 of 6], by Fallon Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Vermont National Guard
    Collaboration
    115FW
    Aircraft
    Wisconsin National Guard

