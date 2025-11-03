Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth. [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Command   

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy gives Sgt. Felicia Wells, a laboratory specialist assigned to the Munson Army Health Clinic, a coin at Fort Leavenworth on Oct 22, 2025. During his visit, Geressy had discussions with multiple U.S. soldiers assigned to the T2Com, Combined Arms Command, and Army University. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9380062
    VIRIN: 251022-A-NA926-1003
    Resolution: 6631x4421
    Size: 15.35 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth. [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAC
    Fort Leavenworth
    ArmyU
    T2COM
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download