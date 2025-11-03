Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy gives Sgt. Felicia Wells, a laboratory specialist assigned to the Munson Army Health Clinic, a coin at Fort Leavenworth on Oct 22, 2025. During his visit, Geressy had discussions with multiple U.S. soldiers assigned to the T2Com, Combined Arms Command, and Army University. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)