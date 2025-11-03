Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth. [Image 3 of 5]

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Command   

    U.S. soldiers assigned to the Transformation and Training Command, Combined Arms Command, and Army University pose for a group photo with Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy at Fort Leavenworth on Oct 22, 2025. During his visit, Geressy had discussions with multiple U.S. soldiers assigned to the T2Com, CAC, and ArmyU. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9380060
    VIRIN: 251022-A-NA926-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth. [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAC
    Fort Leavenworth
    ArmyU
    T2COM
    Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy

