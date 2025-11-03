Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy visits Fort Leavenworth.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. soldiers assigned to the Transformation and Training Command, Combined Arms Command, and Army University pose for a group photo with Retired Sgt. Maj. Eric Geressy at Fort Leavenworth on Oct 22, 2025. During his visit, Geressy had discussions with multiple U.S. soldiers assigned to the T2Com, CAC, and ArmyU. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)