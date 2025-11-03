Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, celebrates with his championship belt during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He reflected on how perseverance and passion drive success both in the ring and in military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)