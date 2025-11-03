Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices wrestling techniques with a local trainer during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. Dizon shared how constant practice and mentorship lead to growth in both arenas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)