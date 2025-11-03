Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices choreographed wrestling moves during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He underscored how persistence and adaptability are vital both in wrestling and in the Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship