Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices choreographed wrestling moves with a local trainer during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He illustrated how physical conditioning and teamwork contribute to mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)