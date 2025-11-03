Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices choreographed wrestling moves with a local trainer during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He illustrated how physical conditioning and teamwork contribute to mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|11.04.2025
|11.06.2025 13:26
|9380053
|251104-Z-VZ654-2041
|9504x6336
|16.94 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|0
