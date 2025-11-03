Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, enters the ring during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. Dizon highlighted how teamwork in the ring parallels mission success in the Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)