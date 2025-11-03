U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, prepares for a wrestling match during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. Dizon explained how the confidence built through competition contributes to his effectiveness as a Guardsman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 13:27
|Photo ID:
|9380051
|VIRIN:
|251104-Z-VZ654-2008
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|20.01 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard [Image 12 of 12], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.