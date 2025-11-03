Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, prepares for a wrestling match during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. Dizon explained how the confidence built through competition contributes to his effectiveness as a Guardsman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 13:27
    VIRIN: 251104-Z-VZ654-2008
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard [Image 12 of 12], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

