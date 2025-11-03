Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, prepares for a wrestling match during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. Dizon explained how the confidence built through competition contributes to his effectiveness as a Guardsman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)