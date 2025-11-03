Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices choreographed wrestling moves with a local trainer during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He demonstrated how coordination and communication are essential in both wrestling and military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)