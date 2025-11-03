Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices choreographed wrestling moves with a local trainer during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He demonstrated how coordination and communication are essential in both wrestling and military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9380050
    VIRIN: 251104-Z-VZ654-2035
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 20.83 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard [Image 12 of 12], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard
    Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    national guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download