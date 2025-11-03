Tagging In for Duty: Airman Brings Wrestling Spirit to the Guard

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Dizon, a public affairs specialist with the District of Columbia National Guard, puts on his professional wrestling gear during a showcase event in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 4, 2025. He discussed how preparation for the ring mirrors the focus and readiness required in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
