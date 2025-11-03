Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash [Image 6 of 7]

    Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Members of the Kentucky National Guard’s 41st Civil Support Team use a portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 5, 2025, to test for airborne toxic chemicals at the site of a fatal civilian airplane crash. A United Parcel Service MD-11 cargo plane impacted several buildings and a petroleum recycling facility just south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Nov. 4, igniting a fire that burned for hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 09:32
    Photo ID: 9379938
    VIRIN: 251105-Z-JU667-1377
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    41st Civil Support Team
    Kentucky National Guard
    Louisville fatal civilian plane crash

