Members of the Kentucky National Guard’s 41st Civil Support Team use a portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 5, 2025, to test for airborne toxic chemicals at the site of a fatal civilian airplane crash. A United Parcel Service MD-11 cargo plane impacted several buildings and a petroleum recycling facility just south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Nov. 4, igniting a fire that burned for hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Kentucky National Guard responds to fatal civilian plane crash
