All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 378th EMDS dental clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares utensils to be sterilized at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. Guajardo monitors sterilization processes and upholds infection prevention protocols in the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)