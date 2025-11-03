U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 378th EMDS dental clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares utensils to be sterilized at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. Guajardo monitors sterilization processes and upholds infection prevention protocols in the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9379740
|VIRIN:
|251023-F-YI895-1467
|Resolution:
|5392x3592
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care [Image 8 of 8], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
No keywords found.