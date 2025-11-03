All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 378th EMDS dental clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, cleans a dental light at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. The dental clinic provides routine and emergency services that support the health and deployability of 378th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)