All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Grabowski, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental services chief, examines a U.S. Army soldier at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. As dental services chief, Grabowski oversees clinic operations, ensuring the highest standards of care and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)