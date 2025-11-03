All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Grabowski, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental services chief, examines a U.S. Army soldier at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. Grabowski provides preventive dental care supporting medical readiness for more than 2,500 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)