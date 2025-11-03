Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, examines a U.S. Army Soldier at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. Guajardo contributes to the 378th EMDS mission by supporting daily preventive and emergency dental care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 01:34
    Photo ID: 9379735
    VIRIN: 251023-F-YI895-1211
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care [Image 8 of 8], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Dental
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    378th EMDS
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download