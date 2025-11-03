All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental clinic non-commissioned officer in charge, examines a U.S. Army Soldier at the 378th EMDS dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. Guajardo contributes to the 378th EMDS mission by supporting daily preventive and emergency dental care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)