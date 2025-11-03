A U.S. Army Soldier looks at his teeth in a mirror after a dental examination at the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. The dental clinic supports the 378th MDS mission to deliver quality healthcare in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9379733
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-YI895-1101
|Resolution:
|4914x3274
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care [Image 8 of 8], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care
No keywords found.