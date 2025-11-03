All Smiles: 378th EMDS dental clinic focuses on readiness through dental care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier looks at his teeth in a mirror after a dental examination at the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental clinic in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2025. The dental clinic supports the 378th MDS mission to deliver quality healthcare in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)