Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APIA, Samoa (Oct. 23, 2025) – Capt. Laura Gilstrap speaks about Pacific Partnership during a Women, Peace and Security Symposium in Apia, Samoa, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Oct. 23. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9379685
    VIRIN: 251023-N-BD484-1026
    Resolution: 4356x3111
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: APIA, WS
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elijah Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Women, Peace and Security Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Partnership 25 Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Forum in Samoa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Samoa
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Pacific Partnership
    AmericasNavy250
    USPacificFleetReadiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download