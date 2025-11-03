Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM airlifts building supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 21 of 26]

    AKOM airlifts building supplies during Operation Halong Response

    NAPAKIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Members of the Alaska Organized Militia airlift building supplies from Bethel to Napakiak, Alaska, via an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Operation Halong Response, Nov. 4, 2025. The materials will help residents rebuild homes and restore community spaces damaged by past storms. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9379602
    VIRIN: 251104-Z-JL021-1020
    Resolution: 6665x4445
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: NAPAKIAK, ALASKA, US
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

