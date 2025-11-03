AKOM airlifts building supplies during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia airlift building supplies from Bethel to Napakiak, Alaska, via an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Operation Halong Response, Nov. 4, 2025. The materials will help residents rebuild homes and restore community spaces damaged by past storms. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)