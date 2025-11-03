Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trail of Fire: F-22 Raptor Flare Dump Over Miramar [Image 1 of 2]

    Trail of Fire: F-22 Raptor Flare Dump Over Miramar

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, releases flares during an aerial demonstration at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision, and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories, and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:33
    Photo ID: 9379408
    VIRIN: 250928-F-CC148-7720
    Resolution: 4573x3658
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trail of Fire: F-22 Raptor Flare Dump Over Miramar [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Miramar
    F-22 Raptor
    Flares
    fifth-generation
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    air show

