Trail of Fire: F-22 Raptor Flare Dump Over Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, releases flares during an aerial demonstration at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision, and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories, and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)