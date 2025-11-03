NTAG Northern Plains Senior Enlisted Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251103-N-TI693-1003



FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Nov. 3, 2025) - Command Senior Chief Philip Vogtman, senior enlisted leader assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for his official photo. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.