Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey conducts a noncommissioned officer professional development brief on Oct 3, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The event was held as a leadership development opportunity designed to mentor enlisted leaders across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9379302
|VIRIN:
|251103-A-NA926-1026
|Resolution:
|7356x4906
|Size:
|18.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An NCOPD brief was given by Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on Fort Leavenworth [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.