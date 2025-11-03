Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An NCOPD brief was given by Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on Fort Leavenworth [Image 5 of 9]

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Command   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, U.S. Combined Arms Command, presents Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey a coin after his noncommissioned officer professional development brief on Oct 3, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The coin was given to thank Dailey for his contribution to the noncommissioned officers.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 9379301
    VIRIN: 251103-A-NA926-1034
    Resolution: 6687x4458
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, An NCOPD brief was given by Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on Fort Leavenworth [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAC
    Fort Leavenworth
    NCOPD
    U.S. Army
    Retired SMA Daniel A. Dailey

