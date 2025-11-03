An NCOPD brief was given by Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on Fort Leavenworth

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, U.S. Combined Arms Command, presents Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey a coin after his noncommissioned officer professional development brief on Oct 3, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The coin was given to thank Dailey for his contribution to the noncommissioned officers.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr.)
