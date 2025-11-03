I MEF 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents the first piece of the ceremonial birthday cake to Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, the 26th Secretary of Defense, during I MEF’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California, Nov. 1, 2025. Founded on Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)