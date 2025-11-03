Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing Sensor Operators Deliver Critical MQ-9 Intelligence to Support National Security [Image 15 of 15]

    188th Wing Sensor Operators Deliver Critical MQ-9 Intelligence to Support National Security

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian W. Amiable, 188th Wing Mission Support Group Senior Enlisted Leader, demonstrates the critical role of MQ-9 sensor operators in executing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Sensor operators provide the eyes and data that enable commanders to make informed decisions, directly supporting national security and the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 12:20
