188th Wing Sensor Operators Deliver Critical MQ-9 Intelligence to Support National Security

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian W. Amiable, 188th Wing Mission Support Group Senior Enlisted Leader, demonstrates the critical role of MQ-9 sensor operators in executing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Sensor operators provide the eyes and data that enable commanders to make informed decisions, directly supporting national security and the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)