Lt. Col. Munoz Leads Airmen Driving MQ-9 Operations and Mission Excellence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel A. Munoz, 188th Wing Operations Group commander, oversees operations that ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the wing’s mission. The group’s work, including MQ-9 operations, directly supports national security by providing critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)