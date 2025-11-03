Fueling the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tori Wardlaw, 188th Wing Force Support Squadron Services, serves breakfast at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. Services Airmen like Wardlaw play a vital role in mission readiness by ensuring 188th Airmen are well-fed and energized, allowing them to focus on training, operations, and daily mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)