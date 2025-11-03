Fueling the Fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tori Wardlaw, 188th Wing Force Support Squadron Services, serves breakfast at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. Services Airmen like Wardlaw play a vital role in mission readiness by ensuring 188th Airmen are well-fed and energized, allowing them to focus on training, operations, and daily mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)
