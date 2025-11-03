Keeping the Force Connected

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Levi Cook, 188th Wing Communications Squadron, maintains network systems at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. Communications Airmen like Cook keep the Air Force mission connected—ensuring information, operations, and command decisions happen without interruption. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)